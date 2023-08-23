Woman Loses £3,600 in Facebook Marketplace Scam

A cautionary tale of online deception emerges as beauty therapist Lisa Fletcher recounts her harrowing experience of losing £3,600 on Facebook Marketplace. Hailing from Evesham, Worcestershire, the 46-year-old seeks to alert fellow social media users about the risks of falling prey to online scams.

Fletcher’s ordeal commenced when she spotted a tempting listing for a pre-built shipping container office on the e-commerce platform. Engaging in what seemed like legitimate correspondence with the seller, she transferred the requested sum of £3,600. The scammer provided convincing documents and left Fletcher with no reason to doubt the transaction’s authenticity.

However, the promised garden office never materialized, leaving Fletcher not only out of pocket but also in a difficult situation. Her financial loss extended beyond the initial investment, as she faced additional expenses to acquire and convert another container, alongside lost earnings.

Unfortunately, Fletcher’s case highlights the rising surge of scams on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. These platforms now contribute to over a million fraud cases annually, surpassing conventional crimes.

Fletcher reported the incident to her bank, Santander, which had initially flagged the transaction as suspicious, leading to a blocked payment. Subsequently, the payment was processed following a conversation with Fletcher. Despite acknowledging the issue, the bank adhered to a partial reimbursement under the Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) Code.

Sharing her story serves as a poignant reminder for others to exercise vigilance and caution while navigating the online marketplace to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

