Woman Swims 36 KM to Gateway of India for Cancer Awareness

Penguins with Backpacks: Video Melts Hearts and Goes Viral
Heartwarming video of penguins with backpacks captures attention online. Video brings joy...
A woman’s remarkable achievement has captivated the online community after a viral video surfaced, showcasing her incredible feat of swimming 36 km from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Link to the iconic Gateway of India.
The video, shared on Instagram by user Sucheta Deb Burman, has left many people in awe of her determination and courage.
In the video’s caption, she eloquently stated, “I ventured to explore 36 km of Mumbai in my unique way.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On August 4, the post garnered massive attention, surpassing six lakh views and receiving nearly 50,000 likes.
The comments section was flooded with people expressing their admiration for the video, with many being awe-inspired by the woman’s incredible achievement.
An individual wrote, “How was the experience? You are great, keep going, keep growing.” A second added, “Unbelievable! This is inspirational.” A third shared, “Truly inspiring, clear example of ‘where there is will there is a way.’ Can see your passion for swimming. Many more milestones to come. Wish you all the very best in your future endeavors. Just want to say last one word for you Ma’am-G.O.A.T.” A fourth added, “Wow. That’s very amazing. Open water swimming for 36 km is amazing.” A fifth commented, “You are magical, more power and more respect, got me goosebumps.” A sixth said, “Even I’m a swimmer and I know how much it takes to swim 36km. The longest I have swum is 7.5km to complete it took me three months of preparation giving six hours daily, and I was swimming one km daily for the past seven years.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.