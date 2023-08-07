Woman Swims 36 KM to Gateway of India for Cancer Awareness

Woman swims 36 km from Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India.

The video of her swim goes viral, garnering over 6 lakh views and 50,000 likes.

People are inspired by her determination and courage.

A woman’s remarkable achievement has captivated the online community after a viral video surfaced, showcasing her incredible feat of swimming 36 km from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Link to the iconic Gateway of India.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Sucheta Deb Burman, has left many people in awe of her determination and courage.

In the video’s caption, she eloquently stated, “I ventured to explore 36 km of Mumbai in my unique way.”