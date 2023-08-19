Woman’s Tamil version of What Jhumka takes the internet by storm

Colorful Lovebirds Take Over English Town After Aviary Escape
The song “What Jhumka” from the recent film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has taken the internet by storm.
Enthusiasts are enthusiastically crafting choreographies and interpretations of this song. Notably, an exceptionally talented artist has garnered viral attention with their captivating Tamil rendition of “What Jhumka.”
The video commences with Shruthi Shankar, the artist, seated gracefully with a guitar. Initially, she strums a melodious tune on her guitar, harmoniously blending her voice with the lyrics of “What Jhumka.” Impressively, she seamlessly weaves together the Tamil and Hindi lyrics as the performance unfolds.
Shruthi also tagged Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam in the caption of the post and wrote, “I channeled my inner @samyu.mohan (musician Samyu Mohan) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it. @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @ipritamofficial.”
Watch the soothing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka:
