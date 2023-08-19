Woman’s Tamil version of What Jhumka takes the internet by storm

“What Jhumka” from “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” (featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh) has gone viral.

An artist named Shruthi Shankar’s Tamil version of the song has captivated viewers.

Shruthi seamlessly blends Tamil and Hindi lyrics while playing guitar.

Advertisement

The song “What Jhumka” from the recent film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has taken the internet by storm.

Enthusiasts are enthusiastically crafting choreographies and interpretations of this song. Notably, an exceptionally talented artist has garnered viral attention with their captivating Tamil rendition of “What Jhumka.”

Advertisement The video commences with Shruthi Shankar, the artist, seated gracefully with a guitar. Initially, she strums a melodious tune on her guitar, harmoniously blending her voice with the lyrics of “What Jhumka.” Impressively, she seamlessly weaves together the Tamil and Hindi lyrics as the performance unfolds. Advertisement

Shruthi also tagged Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam in the caption of the post and wrote, “I channeled my inner @samyu.mohan (musician Samyu Mohan) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it. @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @ipritamofficial.” Watch the soothing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka: Shruthi also tagged Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam in the caption of the post and wrote, “I channeled my inner @samyu.mohan (musician Samyu Mohan) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it. @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @ipritamofficial.” Watch the soothing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka: Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shruthi Shankar (@shroosings) Also Read Colorful Lovebirds Take Over English Town After Aviary Escape A charming English town has been graced by an unexpected burst of... Advertisement