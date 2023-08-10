World’s Priciest Teapot ‘The Egoist’ Disappoints Netizens

An opulent teapot with a staggering price tag of $3 million, approximately Rs 24 crore, caught the attention of netizens when Guinness World Records showcased the jewel-encrusted creation on X.

Dubbed ‘The Egoist’, the ornate kettle was a collaboration between the N Sethia Foundation of the UK and Newby Teas of London, meticulously crafted by Italian jeweler Fulvio Scavia.

The Guinness World Records shared images of the teapot on X, receiving numerous likes. However, many users humorously critiqued its extravagance. One user posted an image of their simple teapot, jesting, “The tea in my cup this morning will taste same as the one in any…” Another quipped, “Will the tea prepare itself?”

This is the most valuable teapot in the world. Advertisement Owned by the N Sethia Foundation in the UK, the teapot is made from 18-carat yellow gold with cut diamond covering the entire body and a 6.67-carat ruby in the centre. The teapot's handle is made from fossilised mammoth ivory. It… pic.twitter.com/TFZZF63YiW — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 9, 2023

Comprising elements like a handle made of moulded mammoth ivory, an 18k yellow gold body with gold-plated silver parts, 1,658 diamonds, and 386 Thai and Burmese rubies, ‘The Egoist’ was designated the world’s most valuable teapot by Guinness World Records on August 9, 2016.

Part of the N. Sethia Foundation’s “Chitra Collection,” this teapot symbolizes a larger collection of historic tea-related artifacts, some dating back to 10th Century BC, as recognized by the Guinness World Records.

