3-Person Optical Illusion Will Boggle Your Mind

Articles
3-Person Optical Illusion Will Boggle Your Mind

  • Optical illusion picture leaves viewers puzzled.
  • The image depicts 3 individuals positioned in front of shelves.
  • The confusion arises from their peculiar stance and embrace.
A Reddit post has sparked intrigue as it features an optical illusion picture that has left viewers puzzled.

The image depicts three individuals positioned in front of what seems to be shelves in a store.

Yet, the confusion arises from their peculiar stance and embrace, making it challenging to discern the true nature of the scene.

The caption accompanying the picture aptly states, “Confusing everything,” encapsulating the perplexing nature of this visual illusion.

Take a look at this optical illusion picture:

confusing_everything

by u/danruse in confusing_perspective

This Reddit post was uploaded four days ago and has since garnered over 12,000 upvotes, with the count still rising.

Additionally, the post has attracted numerous comments from individuals eager to share their thoughts and opinions.

What did Reddit users say about this optical illusion?

“I need someone to draw on the pic to show me how this works. Right now, it looks like an AI image,” posted a Reddit user. “I can’t even wrap my head around that,” joined another. “Even after figuring it out, I am still amazed how out of proportion everyone’s body is looking in this pic!” added a third.

“Look at the right hip of the boy. You’ll see that the shirt changes from white to grey. It makes so much more sense then,” suggested a fourth. “The key is to zoom in and follow the left side of the white shirt. It’s lined up remarkably well, but you’ll see a line where it turns grey, and you can then differentiate the three bodies,” wrote a fifth.

