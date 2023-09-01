“Baap” trends on Twitter after Jawan trailer release

Father-daughter duo’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dance goes viral
It is quite evident that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming blockbuster movie ‘Jawan’ trailer has captured the undivided attention of the public.
Beyond the thrilling action sequences and other exciting elements, social media enthusiasts have become particularly fixated on SRK’s delivery of the dialogue “baap se baat kar” in his signature powerful style, as showcased in one of the trailer scenes.
Consequently, the term “baap” has become a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) and currently holds the top position on the trending list.
If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, please do. But for now, here’s the complete SRK dialogue that got the internet talking: “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to the father).” This dialogue, for SRK’s fans and followers, also has a special reference.
Numerous corners of the internet have drawn a connection between the reel and real life, associating the aforementioned dialogue with the challenges faced by SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, during a Mumbai cruise drugs case.
Many social media posts featuring the dialogue have suggested that it serves as a message directed towards Sameer Wankhede.
To provide some context, Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 by then Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with a drug-related case. Subsequent court proceedings led to Aryan Khan’s release on bail after spending 26 days in custody.
Eventually, Aryan Khan was cleared of any wrongdoing. In a surprising turn of events, allegations of corruption were levied against Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of demanding Rs 25 crore from SRK for Aryan Khan’s release.
Nonetheless, we have gathered the most notable posts related to the “baap” dialogue from ‘Jawan’ on X for your reference.
Under the direction of Atlee, the movie ‘Jawan’ features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles alongside SRK.
Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance. This film is being produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.
‘Jawan’ is slated for a simultaneous release on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
