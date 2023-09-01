“Baap” trends on Twitter after Jawan trailer release

Jawan trailer released, SRK’s dialogue “baap se baat kar” goes viral on Twitter.

Dialogue has a special reference to Aryan Khan’s case, many believe it’s a message to Sameer Wankhede.

Jawan features SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Advertisement

It is quite evident that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming blockbuster movie ‘Jawan’ trailer has captured the undivided attention of the public.

Beyond the thrilling action sequences and other exciting elements, social media enthusiasts have become particularly fixated on SRK’s delivery of the dialogue “baap se baat kar” in his signature powerful style, as showcased in one of the trailer scenes.

Consequently, the term “baap” has become a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) and currently holds the top position on the trending list.