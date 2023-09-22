Canadian Dog Sets Guinness World Record

A remarkable Canadian dog named Daiquiri has secured a place in the Guinness World Records by accomplishing an unusual feat: removing 21 socks from the feet of volunteers in just one minute. Daiquiri, an Australian shepherd, achieved this remarkable feat with the guidance of his owner, Jennifer Fraser. The dynamic duo traveled all the way to Italy to attempt this record on the set of the TV series “Lo Show Dei Record.”

During the attempt, Fraser issued commands to Daiquiri as he skillfully removed socks from the feet of 11 women seated in a line. On his first try, Daiquiri successfully took off 20 socks, matching the previous record set by a California dog named Lilu. However, the tenacious canine managed to break the record officially on his second attempt by removing a total of 21 socks.

This accomplishment adds to Daiquiri and Fraser’s impressive list of Guinness World Records titles, which includes feats like the most tricks performed by a dog in one minute, the fastest time for a dog to retrieve clothes from a washing line, and more. Their incredible partnership continues to awe and inspire.

Take a look at the video below:

