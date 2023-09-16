World Record: Indian Teenager’s Hair Reaches 4 Feet, 9.5 Inches

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, India, has made headlines by setting a Guinness World Record for having the longest hair on a male teenager. His luscious locks measured an astonishing 4 feet and 9.5 inches, earning him this unique distinction.

For Sidakdeep, his hair is not just a personal achievement but also a symbol of his Sikh faith. Sikhism encourages its followers to maintain long hair, considering it a sacred gift from God. Sidakdeep typically keeps his hair tied in a bun and covers it with a traditional turban called a dastār.

Surprisingly, some of Sidakdeep’s family members were unaware of the true length of his hair. “Many of my relatives were shocked to see how long it was,” he shared.

Maintaining such long hair is no small feat. Sidakdeep dedicates at least an hour to washing it twice a week, with his mother’s assistance. Although he once contemplated cutting his hair as he grew older, he now intends to let it grow indefinitely, stating, “I plan to keep my hair uncut until the day I die.”

Sidakdeep’s record serves as a testament to his dedication to his faith and a remarkable achievement at such a young age.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read NY Comedian Sets Doughnut-Stacking World Record New York comedian Robyn Schall achieved an incredible feat by breaking the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.