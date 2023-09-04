Canadian Family Calls Disneyland Paris a “Mistake”

Advertisement Canadian father spent $1,200 on Disneyland Paris tickets for his family.

He called the experience a “mistake” due to the high prices and long wait times.

He advised others against visiting Disney, calling it a "money printing machine."

Mario Zelaya, a Canadian father, recently vented his dissatisfaction with the steep prices of Disneyland tickets. In a TikTok video that has amassed more than 240,000 views, he disclosed that he shelled out close to $1,200 (equivalent to Rs 99,268) solely on tickets for his wife and two sons. He voiced his disapproval of Disneyland, often dubbed the "Happiest Place on Earth," as a "profit-driven entity."

Zelaya explained, “Just the tickets alone, that’s 1,100 euros (Rs 98,253), for Americans, that’s 1,200 bucks (Rs 99,268), for Canadians, that’s 1,600 dollars.” He questioned his decision, asking, “Why the hell would I do that?” Initially, he purchased standard tickets priced at $120 (Rs 9,926) per person but later decided to upgrade to premier passes for an additional $173 (Rs 14,311) per person.

These passes allowed his family to join the fast lane for each ride.

However, Zelaya was still dissatisfied with the experience. He said, “It’s crazy how overflowing Disney is. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, Orlando, or California, it’s like this all the time.” He showed a video of a long queue for a ride he described as “crappy,” which had a wait time of an hour and 15 minutes without the premier pass.

Reflecting on his decision, Zelaya admitted, “I made a huge mistake, I went to Disneyland in Paris. I’m almost embarrassed at how much money I spent.” He estimated that without the premier passes, his family would have spent “over 25 hours” waiting in line for various rides.

He advised against visiting Disney, saying, “The crowds are just endless, my advice: don’t go to Disney.” He further criticized the company, calling it the “biggest money printing machine on Earth.” His video, which highlighted the long wait times, high costs of upgrading to a Premier Pass, and the fact that the pass doesn’t cover all rides, sparked a wave of comments from viewers who shared similar experiences.

One viewer commented, “Such a rip-off now. I wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of my money now. Glad I went in the early 90s when it was affordable.” Another added, “So true, waiting an entire two hours for a lame five-minute ride.” Others pointed out the high price of food and called the overall experience a “scam.”

