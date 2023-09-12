Dwayne Johnson suspended from NBCUniversal studio group
According to reports from American author and journalist Walter Isaacson’s biography on Elon Musk, there was an incident approximately two decades ago involving Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal.
During a heated argument related to their startup Zip2, Kimbal bit Elon’s hand, fearing that Elon might physically harm him. Elon had to be taken to the hospital where he received stitches and a tetanus shot as a result of the incident.
Isaacson’s book also delves into the sometimes tumultuous relationship between the Musk brothers, describing it as “volatile.”
In the book, there is a quote from Kimbal expressing his deep affection for his brother but acknowledging the challenges of working alongside him. Kimbal discusses the disagreements they faced while collaborating, including the dispute over the name of their joint venture, Zip2.
Walter Isaacson’s biography, “Elon Musk,” which focuses on the world’s wealthiest individual, sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of the Tesla CEO’s life, according to a report by the New York Times. The author spent almost two years closely observing Musk, which included attending meetings and conducting interviews, in order to craft a comprehensive account of the billionaire entrepreneur
