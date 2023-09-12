Kimbal bit Elon’s hand, fearing that Elon might physically harm him.

There is a quote from Kimbal expressing his deep affection for his brother.

According to reports from American author and journalist Walter Isaacson’s biography on Elon Musk, there was an incident approximately two decades ago involving Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal.

During a heated argument related to their startup Zip2, Kimbal bit Elon’s hand, fearing that Elon might physically harm him. Elon had to be taken to the hospital where he received stitches and a tetanus shot as a result of the incident.

Isaacson’s book also delves into the sometimes tumultuous relationship between the Musk brothers, describing it as “volatile.”

In the book, there is a quote from Kimbal expressing his deep affection for his brother but acknowledging the challenges of working alongside him. Kimbal discusses the disagreements they faced while collaborating, including the dispute over the name of their joint venture, Zip2.