Florida Man Cycles Through Flooded Street in Viral Video

A viral video circulating on the internet shows a man in Tampa, Florida, casually riding his bicycle through a severely flooded street that resulted from the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

This video was recorded shortly after the hurricane caused widespread destruction in the region.

The footage, originally posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), captures a resident of Florida as he tries to maneuver his bicycle through the floodwaters.