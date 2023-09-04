Florida Man Cycles Through Flooded Street in Viral Video

Dog rocks out to Metallica at sold-out California concert
A viral video circulating on the internet shows a man in Tampa, Florida, casually riding his bicycle through a severely flooded street that resulted from the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
This video was recorded shortly after the hurricane caused widespread destruction in the region.
The footage, originally posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), captures a resident of Florida as he tries to maneuver his bicycle through the floodwaters.
The video’s caption reads, “Despite officials’ warnings, a man attempted to cycle around Tampa Bay this morning following a storm surge exceeding 4 feet.”
WATCH: Despite officials’ warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.#Idalia #Hurricane #IDALIAhurricane pic.twitter.com/phPlI68LOG
— Policy Scoop (@policyscoop) August 30, 2023
Commenters in the online discussion raised concerns about the potential dangers of the man’s actions and emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines.
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Idalia unleashed heavy rain and posed flash flooding risks in southeast Georgia, following its impact on Florida.
Concerns were raised in Florida about a potentially significant storm surge impacting communities in the Big Bend region.
In Florida, authorities were still in the process of evaluating the extent of the damage in the most severely affected areas.
Meanwhile, in southern Georgia, rescue operations were underway to assist residents who were trapped by rising waters, as reported by Reuters.
