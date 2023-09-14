Man arrested for groping reporter on live TV in Spain

A video was shared on social media showing a man behaving inappropriately towards a reporter during a live television broadcast in Spain. The incident occurred while the reporter, Isa Balado, was covering a robbery on the street.

X user Stefan Simanowitz shared the video of the incident. “‘Do you really have to touch my ass?’ Yesterday, journalist Isa Balado was in the middle of a live report in Madrid when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, grabbing her bottom,” Simanowitz wrote. The police department later replied to Simanowitz’s tweet with a video showing the man’s arrest.

“Do you really have to touch my ass?” Advertisement Yesterday, journalist Isa Balado was in the middle of a live report in Madrid when a man approached her from behind & sexually assaulted her, grabbing her bottom He was arrested soon after👇#MeToo #TimesUp #SeAcabópic.twitter.com/fZaS1gXGmo https://t.co/eGr8EtwfXS — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) September 13, 2023

The video, posted by Simanowitz, captures Isa Balado reporting for the Cuatro channel when the man approaches her and touches her inappropriately. He also asks her which channel she works for.

Mediaset España, the owner of Cuatro, released a statement denouncing the incident. They strongly condemned any form of harassment or aggression and expressed full support for Isa Balado, the reporter for “En boca de todos,” in light of the completely unacceptable situation she experienced.

