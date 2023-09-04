Olaf Scholz with black eye patch: ‘The memes are coming!’

Shaheen Malik: From Survivor to Lifeline for Acid Attack Victims
Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, made headlines when he adopted a pirate-like appearance by donning a black eye patch to conceal facial bruises sustained during a jogging mishap.
Following the release of this image, numerous internet users humorously created memes based on the incident.
“I look forward to the memes. Thanks for the well wishes, looks worse than it is!” wrote Olaf Scholz as he shared a picture of himself on X (formerly known as Twitter.)
Wer den Schaden hat…
Bin gespannt auf die Memes. Danke für die guten Wünsche, sieht schlimmer aus, als es ist! pic.twitter.com/bB5INX8HnM
— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 4, 2023
This image surfaced online only a few hours ago. Since its upload, it has garnered over 3.1 million views and has received numerous likes and comments. Many individuals have taken the opportunity to create memes from the image and have shared them within the post’s comments section.
Check out the reaction by netizens to Olaf Scholz’s picture here:
An individual wrote, “May the meme be with you,” and shared this image.
May the meme be with you pic.twitter.com/O61EoeZZaC
— Il Grande Flagello (@grande_flagello) September 4, 2023
Some individuals also drew comparisons between him and Captain Jack Sparrow.
ENDLICH HABEN WIR EINEN PIRATEN ALS KANZLER! pic.twitter.com/Cx36X6fPFn
— Atogrim von Draken (@SiriusDrakeCGBI) September 4, 2023
Another person added an illustration of a bird next to the image of the German Chancellor and wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”
A fourth shared, “Ouch! Wishing you a speedy recovery, of course. We’ll take care of the memes.” A fifth said, “Others manage to break something when they fall, our Olaf manages to knock out an eye.” A sixth commented, “Praying for your speedy recovery.”
Numerous others have expressed their well wishes with the message “Get well soon” in the comments.
