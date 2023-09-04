Olaf Scholz with black eye patch: ‘The memes are coming!’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was injured in a jogging accident.

He sports a black eye patch to conceal facial bruises.

Netizens humorously create memes based on the incident.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, made headlines when he adopted a pirate-like appearance by donning a black eye patch to conceal facial bruises sustained during a jogging mishap.

Following the release of this image, numerous internet users humorously created memes based on the incident.