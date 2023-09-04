Shaheen Malik: From Survivor to Lifeline for Acid Attack Victims

Canadian Family Calls Disneyland Paris a “Mistake”
“I had only two options – either to sit back and accept the disability and be dependent on my parents for life or to go out in the world and see what life has in store for me,” recalls Shaheen Malik, who not only survived an acid attack but also emerged as a beacon of hope for countless other victims. The 39-year-old runs a shelter home, Apna Ghar, for acid attack survivors and her journey is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.
In 2009, Malik’s life took a tragic twist as she became the target of an acid attack, resulting in third-degree burns covering 90 percent of her face and body.
“I was doing my MBA in 2009. I was 26 years old, in my third semester, and was working as a student counselor at Punjab Technical University. One day, as I left the office, I saw someone on the road with a handkerchief tied to his face. I thought that he had covered his face due to the pollution. I went and stood next to him, intending to cross the road together,” Malik told Hindustan Times.
She added, “Suddenly, I felt some liquid on my face. I somehow realized that it was acid. I started screaming at the top of my voice. I think I can never scream like that again in my entire life.”
Four people, including a juvenile, planned to attack her because they envied her achievements and felt threatened by her competence.
The juvenile was convicted in 2015, but the legal proceedings for the remaining three are still ongoing.
The aftermath of the attack was a grueling physical and emotional struggle for Shaheen. “I didn’t even know what acid attack is. At that time, I thought I would be fine after undergoing surgery,” Malik recalled.
During her journey of healing, Malik recognized the lack of adequate support and resources for acid attack survivors, motivating her to take action and bring hope and dignity back into the lives of these victims.
Following the attack, Malik embarked on her career in 2013 and subsequently collaborated with institutions such as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), and the Meer Foundation before establishing her non-governmental organization (NGO).
“I have been working with survivors for the last 10 years. Over time, I realized survivors don’t get everything in one place. That’s when I decided to start my own NGO,” Malik expressed.
In 2021, Malik displayed courage by establishing her very own non-profit organization, Brave Souls Foundation. Through this foundation and its shelter home known as Apna Ghar, Malik has positively impacted the lives of over 300 acid attack survivors by providing crucial assistance such as surgical procedures, compensation, and more.
The foundation offers a comprehensive range of support services, including medical treatment, surgeries, psychological therapy, educational opportunities, vocational training, and various other forms of assistance.
One of the residents at the shelter home, Husna Begum, hailing from Assam, shared her story with HT. In 2014, while she was sleeping on a cot with her three-year-old child, she fell victim to an acid attack that left both of them with severe burns. Husna lost an eye due to this brutal incident. She bravely recounted, “I refused to sleep with an older man in the village, and that’s why he threw acid on me and my child.”
Reshma Qureshi faced a similar ordeal when, at the age of 16 in 2014, her brother-in-law attacked her with acid, causing her to lose an eye. Her assailant served a ten-year prison sentence and was released earlier this year.
Reema Kumari was 19 years old when her paternal uncle threw acid on her face over a land dispute. “I was with my grandmother at my home. I went to see a fair. When I came back, my paternal uncle tied my hands and threw acid on my face. He even tried to kill me and cut my finger so that I could not study further,” Kumari told HT.
In 2015, Deepa Kumari became the victim of an attack. She had observed a group of boys engaged in a dispute, and as a result of her witnessing the altercation, she was assaulted to prevent her from assisting the police in identifying those involved.
“I asked for my salary from my owner. He refused to pay me. When the owner went to drop off his kids to school, his driver threw acid on me,” recalled Basanti Devi, who was 45 years old when she was attacked in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.
According to the survivors interviewed by HT, undergoing surgeries and dealing with legal proceedings demands a significant amount of money. Given their inability to afford such substantial expenses, they reside at Apna Ghar.
“We face many challenges – financial, emotional, and more. There is a lack of sensitization. People don’t cooperate with us and see us differently,” survivors told HT.
They added, “Sale of acid in retail shops should be banned. Kerosene was banned because it was used to burn people. So why not acid? Why is there no license or something required for the purchase of acid?”
