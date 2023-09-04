Shaheen Malik: From Survivor to Lifeline for Acid Attack Victims

“I had only two options – either to sit back and accept the disability and be dependent on my parents for life or to go out in the world and see what life has in store for me,” recalls Shaheen Malik, who not only survived an acid attack but also emerged as a beacon of hope for countless other victims. The 39-year-old runs a shelter home, Apna Ghar, for acid attack survivors and her journey is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

“I was doing my MBA in 2009. I was 26 years old, in my third semester, and was working as a student counselor at Punjab Technical University. One day, as I left the office, I saw someone on the road with a handkerchief tied to his face. I thought that he had covered his face due to the pollution. I went and stood next to him, intending to cross the road together,” Malik told Hindustan Times.

She added, “Suddenly, I felt some liquid on my face. I somehow realized that it was acid. I started screaming at the top of my voice. I think I can never scream like that again in my entire life.”

Four people, including a juvenile, planned to attack her because they envied her achievements and felt threatened by her competence.

The juvenile was convicted in 2015, but the legal proceedings for the remaining three are still ongoing.

“This will last a lifetime”: Shaheen Malik

The aftermath of the attack was a grueling physical and emotional struggle for Shaheen. “I didn’t even know what acid attack is. At that time, I thought I would be fine after undergoing surgery,” Malik recalled.

Malik’s pursuit to transform the lives of acid-attack survivors:

“I have been working with survivors for the last 10 years. Over time, I realized survivors don’t get everything in one place. That’s when I decided to start my own NGO,” Malik expressed.