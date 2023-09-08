Skull found in Goodwill donation box sparks investigation

The department wrote “Goodyear Police responded and took possession, transporting it to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. Their preliminary findings confirm it is a human skull and that it appears to be historic. In addition, it does not appear to have any forensic significance, meaning, it is not associated with a crime.”

It is unclear who donated the skull and what would eventually happen to it.

Take a look at the post shared by the Good Year Police here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Goodyear Police (@goodyearpolice)