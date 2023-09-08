Skull found in Goodwill donation box sparks investigation

Optical Illusion Reveals Hidden Pedro Pascal Portrait
A Goodwill store manager contacted the police after making a disturbing discovery: a donated human skull.
The Good Year Police shared details of this incident on their Instagram page, which occurred at a Goodwill store situated on Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road.
The department wrote “Goodyear Police responded and took possession, transporting it to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. Their preliminary findings confirm it is a human skull and that it appears to be historic. In addition, it does not appear to have any forensic significance, meaning, it is not associated with a crime.”
It is unclear who donated the skull and what would eventually happen to it.
This post was shared only a day ago, and since it was posted, it has received numerous likes.
Additionally, many individuals have used the comments section to express their reactions and thoughts.
An individual wrote, “Wow! I wonder if the people who donated the skull even knew if it was real?”
“Unreal,” said a second.
A third commented, “Wow.”
What is your perspective on this unconventional donation?
