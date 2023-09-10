Stowaway Snake Surprises North Carolina Driver

In a rather unusual incident, North Carolina police were summoned to the rescue as a ball python decided to take an unexpected road trip. The snake, later identified as a ball python, had “hitched a ride” in the front grille of a vehicle.

The peculiar episode unfolded when a driver, after completing a journey, spotted the front half of the snake protruding from the front grille of their Subaru. Kannapolis Fire and Police shared the intriguing story on their Facebook page, recounting how Officer Jason Whitley responded to the unusual call.

The social media post humorously remarked, “This little guy hitched a ride from Mooresville to Kannapolis and didn’t want to leave.” Officer Whitley successfully extracted the snake from the vehicle, ensuring it was unharmed.

Authorities believe that the python might have been an escaped or abandoned pet and have since found a new home for the unexpected stowaway. The Kannapolis Police Department issued a lighthearted reminder for everyone to exercise caution, especially when offering rides to unexpected passengers, particularly of the slithery variety.

