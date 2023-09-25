TikTok’s Lunar Soulmate Trend Goes Viral

TikTok’s Moon Phase Soulmate trend is viral.

Overlay moon phases to find soulmates.

Fun astrology trend gaining popularity.

Advertisement

The Moon Phase Soulmate trend on TikTok is taking the world of social media by storm, promising to help you discover your destined soulmate through lunar phases and astrology. Participants overlay the moon phase on their birthdate and their loved one’s birthdate to determine if they are soulmates based on the alignment of these celestial events.

Visit the ‘Moon phases’ website.

Advertisement

2. Input your birthdate and click on the corresponding date on the calendar.

3. Capture a screenshot of the displayed moon phase and adjust it as per your preferences.

4. Repeat the process for your partner’s birthdate, cropping the moon phase to the same dimensions as the first.

5. Ensure you have the ‘CapCut’ app downloaded.

6. Navigate to TikTok and search for a video featuring the soulmate trend with a CapCut template.

7. Select ‘CapCut’: Try this template, and then use the template in CapCut.

Advertisement

8. In CapCut, choose ‘Use’ Template.

9. In the ‘Photos’ section, select your two moon phase images and then click ‘Preview.’

10. At this point, you can modify the text to reflect your and your partner’s birthdates.

11. Click ‘Add sound’ in TikTok to export your creation.

I did the moonphase trend with my ex’s birthday & its near a perfect match😭 fml lmaooooo Advertisement — Ellis G. (@Its_Meeduh) March 7, 2023

Export your creation to TikTok.

While this trend may not have scientific backing, it’s gaining significant traction on TikTok. Keep in mind that moon phases and astrology may not dictate compatibility, but for those intrigued by celestial connections, it’s an entertaining and viral experience.

Also Read NASA Artemis 1 Mission Snaps Closest Moon Images on Day 6 On the sixth day of the Artemis 1 mission, NASA's Orion Capsule...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.