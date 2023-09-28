Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Tube Girl’ started the TikTok dancing on London Underground

‘Tube Girl’ started the TikTok dancing on London Underground

Articles
Advertisement
‘Tube Girl’ started the TikTok dancing on London Underground

‘Tube Girl’ started the TikTok dancing on London Underground

Advertisement
  • A video maker known as Tube Girl is the lady who started this craze.
  • That’s when she decided to create a “music video-esque” TikTok.
  • She then tried it on the subway system.
Advertisement

A new TikTok viral fad involves dancing while riding the London Underground, often known as the Tube. Sabrina Bahsoon, a 22-year-old video maker known as Tube Girl, is the lady who launched this craze.

“It’s like we are socially wired to not interact with each other and care so much about what other people think,” Bahsoon stated. Bahsoon felt she needed to get comfortable with how she would be seen if she wanted to pursue a career in the arts. That’s when she decided to create a “music video-esque” TikTok.

Bahsoon first tested it on the bus, but it didn’t work very well. She then tried it on the subway system. She uploaded her debut “Tube Girl” video to the 2011 hit Where Dem Girls in August. Bahsoon has posted videos of herself dancing on the Tube to Instagram, which have received millions of views.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sabrina Bahsoon (@sabrinabahsoon)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sabrina Bahsoon (@sabrinabahsoon)

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

“What happens when she stops filming does she just sit back down?” an Instagram user commented. “Latest cringe trend,” said another. “Imagine the loud awkward silence from everybody after she stops filming,” wrote a third. “I just wanted to go home quietly after a hard day of computer work,” another user posted.

Advertisement

Also Read

TikTok dances by Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon redefine confidence
TikTok dances by Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon redefine confidence

TikTok dances by Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon redefine confidence. Sabrina's videos have...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story