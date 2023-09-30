Viral Video: Young Elephant Refuses To Let Go Of Caretaker

A heartwarming video of a young elephant’s deep commitment to its caregiver.

The video has garnered over 40,000 views on social media.

It is clear that the elephant is unwilling to part ways.

Wild animals frequently create strong ties with the humans who care for them, and a moving video depicting a young elephant’s deep commitment to its caregiver has grabbed the hearts of many social media users. Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway official, posted this heartfelt video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, and it has now received over 40,000 views.

The elephant embraces the man with its trunk in the video. Despite the man’s attempts to travel as a pillion passenger on a two-wheeler, it is clear that the elephant is unwilling to part ways. Despite countless embraces between them, the young elephant insists on caressing its adoring carer. Unfortunately, the video’s location and time are unknown, lending mystery to this lovely exhibition of animal-human compassion.

Read the caption of the post, “The bond between the elephant and its caretaker is incredible – it won’t let him go!”

Take a look at the post below:

The bonding between the elephant and it's caretaker – it won't just let him go! ❤️ #elephants #bonding @Gannuuprem pic.twitter.com/AOkTmi7ceJ Advertisement — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 27, 2023

Check out the responses below:

“Oh, such a heartwarming bond… God bless… this video made my day,” a user wrote. “What a profound relationship between a man and an elephant, truly heartwarming,” said another. “Notice how carefully he handles… he is very gentle… he knows he is powerful… look at 0.22,” a third commented. “Beauty, innocence, purity, harmlessness, selfless love, and bonding-qualities often hard to find among humans,” a fourth said.

