On Friday, New York City was pounded by heavy rain, which disrupted daily life in various areas of the city. In reaction to the predicament, both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul of New York State proclaimed a state of emergency. One of the rainiest days in years passed in the city.

The city was significantly impacted by the intense rain, which caused flash floods to inundate streets, basements, schools, and subways. The city’s residents had to deal with a variety of difficulties both outside and inside their houses as a result of the torrential rains flooding streets and closing subway lines.

On social media, a number of films depicting the awful circumstances brought on by the severe rain were shared. “New York City experienced record-setting rainfall today, leading to flash floods in the city’s streets, basements, schools, subways, and vehicles in the nation’s most populous city”. said the caption of a video that a man by the name of Aldrich posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Take a look at he post below:

In the video, a woman is seen sitting inside a subway and weathering the downpour while water pours in through an open gate. The video has received 168 retweets and 86,000 views since it was posted.

Many people on social media expressed concern for the woman who left comments on the article.

One user wrote, “She should get out of there!” Another noted, “That lady is holding onto her seat tightly.”

Furthermore, a user emphasized the urgency of taking urgent action in response to climate change, saying, “For decades, humanity has devoted its energy (coal, oil, gas) to disconnecting from nature. However, nature has now reminded us of its existence and the necessity to respect it. Global warming is not a myth. It’s time to act.”

