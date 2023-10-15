Advertisement
Polite Cat Knocks on Door Before Entering Owner’s Room

  • Viral video: Polite cat Reznor knocks before entering rooms.
  • Social media viewers love the courteous feline’s behavior.
  • Reznor’s manners make a big impression.
On social media, a viral video of a cat with excellent manners was circulated. It shows how the cute cat knocks on doors to get permission before going inside a room.

The footage has been uploaded to the Reznor cat’s Instagram page. Reznor may be seen standing outside a door and peering inside a room as the clip opens. The cat stares at the entrance for a few moments before gently approaching and raising a paw. Instead of scratching the door as you might have expected, the courteous cat gently knocks on it.

Take a look at the post below:

 

A post shared by Reznor The Cat (@reznor_and_family)

Reznor enters the room to visit his pet parent as the video goes on. A woman can be heard giggling in the background and remarking that he doesn’t need to knock to enter a room.

A month ago, the footage was made public. It has received several likes, comments, and views since then. The video has also been reshared by a number of users on different social media sites.

Check out the responses below:

“He is a gentleman. He will always be,” posted an Instagram user. “What a gentleman Mr. Reznor! I love it. Such a good boy,” shared another. “Rez: Look at me I’m a distinguished gentleman,” joked a third. “So cute, looks like a real-life Garfield,” added a fourth, referencing a famous cartoon character. “He’s so amazing I bet his cuddles are warm,” wrote a fifth.

The video elicited many heart-eyed emoticons in response.

