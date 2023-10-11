Watch: Cat’s Brutal Rejection Captures on Camera

Reddit user Catluminati shares video attempting to pet cats.

One cat brutally rejects the attempt, captured in the footage.

Cat Rejection Video Earns 300 Upvotes, Sparks Animal Interaction Discussion.

Lovers of dogs or cats frequently come up with unique ways to show their admiration for these cute animals. People engage with cats or dogs in a variety of ways, such as by giving them food, making friendly gestures, or just saying hello. Among them is Catluminati, a Reddit member. He frequently uploads videos of himself visiting his neighborhood and mingling with various animals.

In addition, he keeps track of the cats’ responses to his inquiries and demands. He included a video in his most recent post in which he begged to pet the cats. A couple of the cats were casual about it, but the most were friendly. But one of the cats rejected him, and pretty violently at that.

The Reddit user shared the viral video and remarked, “Rejection is so hard.” The man is shown in the beginning of the video meeting a cute cat. Then he approaches the cat and asks to pet it. The cat ignores the man at first, but when he asks again, the cat not only backs away but hisses at him as well. Despite a rough beginning to his objective to pet cats, things turn out well when he is able to pet several other cats.

Take a look at the post below:

Twelve days ago, the video was shared. It has received around 300 upvotes since then. Additionally, the share has received a number of comments from users.

Check out the responses below:

“I love this guy so much! He has such pure love for those kitties and they can tell!” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so sweet,” added another.

