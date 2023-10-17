TikTok Split on Lay’s Chips Crispy Chicken Hack

TikTok’s “Tammylouiseee” shares Lays chips crispy chicken recipe with multiple flavors.

Chef Tammy Louise, also known as “Tammylouiseee” on TikTok, recently posted a 5-minute video on the app featuring a special crispy chicken recipe. Louise is shown opening two packages of Lays chips with the flavors barbecue and sour cream and onion at the start of the video, which is titled “This is genius.”

She then goes ahead and puts some sour cream dip in one package and some barbecue sauce in the other. Louise went on to fill each pack with eggs. She fills both with chicken drumsticks and uses her hands to press the packs together to combine everything.

After combining all the ingredients, the TikTok chef removes the drumsticks and gently arranges them on a baking dish. Louise then proceeds to say, “Ok, this is my secret to a delicious, crusted chicken. Say bye-bye to breadcrumbs and hello to barbeque chips as your crust.” She further explained, “I only use two eggs per chicken. And then I used barbeque chips and sour cream and onion chips but you can really use any flavour you want.”

When the chicken is done, she lets out a loud, “Oh my gosh! Look at that delicious piece of crust. Are you telling me that if you ordered this at a restaurant that you wouldn’t be like ‘wow, that’s amazing, I’m so pleased!’”

if you had ordered this in a restaurant? She also cautions her viewers against using frozen chicken in the same video. Lousie added that she maintained the oven’s setting at 168 degrees.

Louise’s audience appeared to respond differently to the recipe, despite her inventiveness. One user commented, “After the chicken was put in the bag without washing I was done.” Another wrote, “Why not crush the chips before you cut open the packet?”

But several applauded Louise’s culinary tip; one person said, “Lays is expensive.. But I love your chicken yummy,” while another remarked, “This actually looks good. Not going to lie.”

