Viral Dance to ‘Dil Ko Hazar Bar’ Captivates the Internet

Viral video: Men’s captivating dance to Bollywood hit wows viewers.

Posted by artist Sanket Panchal on Instagram.

The performance receives widespread praise.

Advertisement

A group of men who were dancing to a popular Bollywood song went viral due to their captivating choreography and spot-on facial expressions. A video demonstrates how they combine several dancing steps to produce a smooth story. The dancers’ emotions and intensity are captured in the video, which was posted on Instagram.

The footage was provided by Sanket Panchal, an artist and Instagram user. He said, “The Gang is all here,” In addition, he tagged everyone who was saw dancing with him. When the video first starts, it displays several black-clad males. They soon begin playing a remix of the song Dil Ko Hazar Bar during their performance. The ensemble does amazing maneuvers and flawless synchronization throughout the entire video.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sanket Panchal (@sanket_panchal25) Advertisement

Six days or so ago, the video was shared. The video has since become widely popular. As of right moment, it has received about 4.6 million views. A number of likes and comments have also been left on the sharing.

Check out the responses below:

“Yeah okay but y’all had no business dropping this BOMB choreography and video,” praised an Instagram user. “Can’t stop watching this,” added another. “Are you kidding me? This is insanely amazing,” joined third. “What is this sorcery, the initial 2 sec and I couldn’t control myself from tapping the love button,” shared a fourth. “Why is this video three hours long,” wrote a fifth indicating that they cannot stop watching the video.

The song is from the 2004 movie Murder, which stars Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi. Alisha Chinai was the original singer of the song. But in the viral video, the gang can be seen dancing to a remix of the popular song made by Farooq Got Audio, an Instagram producer.

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Video: Gujarat Man’s Monocycle Stirs ‘Time Traveller’ Speculation Ancient video: Surat man's unique monocycle ride. Posted on iamsuratcity's Instagram with...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.