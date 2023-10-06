Viral Video: Duo’s dance to Khalasi will leave you stunned

“Khalasi” song by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi goes viral.

Video features two men dancing in kurtas, posted by Ens Studio.

Gathers 4 lakh views and 83,000 likes on social media.

The Achint and Aditya Gadhvi song Khalasi has gone viral on social media. People are producing interpretations of the songs and dancing to them in addition to simply listening to them on repeat. Many people have recently become interested in one such dancing video to Khalasi.

Two males are shown in the opening of the video, each wearing a kurta. They appear to be in the middle of a studio. They flawlessly time each dance move to the beat of the song Khalasi as it plays. Your desire to get down and groove can be sparked by their intense performance.

Ens Studio posted this video to Instagram. The caption of the image read, “A duo we didn’t know we needed. What a fire class @alexander_noel_janam @abhi_badarshahi. NOT getting over this showcase anytime soon.”

Take a look at the post below:

Four days ago, this post was shared. It has received more than 4 lakh views since it was posted. Additionally, the share has received almost 83,000 likes. Many people raced to the post’s comments section to express their feelings.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Keep up the good work guys. Amazing energy.” A second commented, “This is one of the best choreography I have seen on this song! Fabulous!” A third shared, “Wow, such an energetic performance.” “The best Khalasi dance video,” expressed another. A fifth shared, “Outstanding energy…Loved it.” A sixth posted, “What a treat to the eyes.”

