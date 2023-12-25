Who is Connor Esterson? All You Need To Know About Him!

Connor Esterson, a talented young actor, is gaining fame in Hollywood at just 10 years old. Born on August 21, 2013, in California, Connor has become well-known for his roles in various TV shows and movies.

He started his acting journey at 5, guided by his mom Esther, who saw and nurtured his creative talent. Connor’s big break came with his role as Peter in the 2022 TV show “Chad,” where he showcased his natural skill and versatility. He also made a mark in the series “The Underbed,” directed by Pedro Escobar.

Recently, Connor has been in the spotlight for his part in the Netflix movie “Spy Kids: Armageddon,” where he acts alongside big names like Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez. The movie is about the children of secret agents becoming spies themselves to save their parents and the world from a dangerous computer virus.

Besides his success on-screen, Connor’s family is important in his life. His dad, David Esterson, has a significant role at Phoenix 51 Inc., and his mom, Esther, is the CEO at Tpy.io. Connor got into acting because of his mom’s encouragement, guiding him to acting school at a young age.

Connor Esterson, along with his sibling Logan, is making a mark in the world of acting, creating a creative legacy for the Esterson family. Connor’s career is defined by his ability to adapt, his dedication, and a bright future ahead. His roles in shows like “Attaway General” and “Chad” showcase his growing talent and capture the audience’s attention. As a rising star with a significant presence on social media

