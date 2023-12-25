Who is Shakira’s new love? A Brief Look At Her Life!

It’s been more than a year since the well-known celebrity couple officially broke up. Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s surprising split was filled with controversy linked to external issues and the widely talked-about Bizarrap session song.

Even though the separation was challenging, the former footballer and president of the Kings League chose to openly acknowledge his relationship with Clara Chia. While the Colombian singer hadn’t shown any romantic interests before, there might now be a potential new person in her life.

According to the Telecinco program ‘Socialite,’ Shakira might end this year of big changes with a new romantic interest—Rafael Arcaute. Arcaute, a 44-year-old Argentine producer with an impressive 18 Latin Grammy awards, has apparently caught Shakira’s attention in a promising way.

Journalist Javier Ceriani recently talked about the newest development in the singer’s romantic life, describing Arcaute “a cultured man, poet, and composer,” Making him different from both Piqué and Antonio de la Rua.

Arcaute, known for working with famous artists like Camilo in Latin America, has been interested in Shakira, even when she was with Piqué, showing respect for their relationship. Lately, there seems to be a stronger bond, as Ceriani mentions that Shakira is starting to include Arcaute in her life, sharing meals and experiences. Although Shakira was initially hesitant, Arcaute’s humor, kindness, and down-to-earth personality appear to be winning her over.

Ceriani likes Arcaute the most because of Arcaute’s charming personality, “He wins her over with humor, details, and sweetness. He’s a very calm guy with a discreet profile.”

