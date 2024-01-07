Who is Chief Graig LeBlanc? Wiki, Age, Wife, Kids, Career & More

At 45 years old, born in March 1978, Graig LeBlanc holds the position of Chief of Police in Opelousas, Louisiana. Recently, he and his wife, Crystal, gained attention after being injured in a shooting incident involving another police officer, Savannah Butler, who discharged her service pistol.

Quick Info Real Name Graig ‘Twin’ LeBlanc. Age 45. Birth Date March 1978. Birth Place Louisiana, United States. Lives in Opelousas, Louisiana, America. Gender Male. Nationality American. Zodiac Pisces. Family Parents Mother: Vernell LeBlanc.

Father: — Love Life Marital Status Married. Wife Crystal LeBlanc. Kids Two. Body Measurements Height In feet: 6′ 1″.

In centimeters: 185.4 cm.

In meters: 1.854 m. Eyes Brown. Hair Hair. Education School Opelousas Senior High School. College Northwestern University.

Nortwestern University Laoag,

University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

University of North Florida. Career Serves As Opelousas Police Chief (2023 – Present). Work Experience Deputy Sheriff – St. Landry Parish Sheriffs Department (1997 – 1998).

Police Officer – Opelousas Police Department (1998 – 2000).

Police Officer First Class – Opelousas Police Department (2000 – 2002).

Detective Lieutenant – Opelousas Police Department (2004 – 2018).

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department (2019 – 2023). LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/graig-leblanc-30762387/

An investigation revealed that Graig had been having an affair with Butler. When Crystal confronted Savannah about it, shots were fired, causing injuries to the LeBlanc couple. Thankfully, both Graig and Crystal are now safe. However, Savannah is facing charges related to the incident. Graig has been a part of the police department since 1997, taking on various roles before being elected as Opelousas Chief of Police in 2023. Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing situation.

Why did Savannah Butler Shoot Graig and His Wife?

On the night of December 22, 2023, Sheriff Captain Crystal LeBlanc visited Garnet Drive to have a conversation with her husband, Chief Graig LeBlanc, who was at Butler’s residence. A dispute unfolded when Chief LeBlanc emerged, and Butler, holding a firearm, appeared at the door.

In the attempt to disarm Butler, Chief LeBlanc sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, accidentally hitting his wife, Crystal, in the arm. Both received medical attention subsequently. The Sheriff’s Office suspects that Butler attempted to sanitize the scene before reporting the incident, resulting in an obstruction of justice charge.

Butler is now facing four charges: two counts of negligent injury, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of illegal weapon use, with two being felonies and one a misdemeanor. Captain Crystal LeBlanc also received a trespass summons for entering Butler’s property. While the investigation unfolds, both Captain LeBlanc and Officer Butler are currently on administrative leave from their respective agencies.

Graig LeBlanc Family Background

Born in Louisiana in March 1978, Graig LeBlanc was raised in Opelousas alongside his brother, Craig, and both siblings attended Opelousas Senior High School. Post high school, Graig continued his education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, earning a Paralegal Certificate in the process.

Throughout his career, Graig pursued further education, participating in programs such as Traffic Accident Reconstruction at Northwestern University, Advanced Gang Investigation at the University of North Florida, and Homicide Investigation at the Public Agency Training Council, all outlined in his comprehensive CV.

Graig LeBlanc’s Career

Embarking on his law enforcement journey in 1997, Graig LeBlanc initiated his career as a Deputy Sheriff with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department. After a year, he transitioned to the Opelousas Police Department, where he served as a Police Officer for eighteen months. His dedication and proficiency led to a promotion in February 2000, elevating him to the position of Police Sergeant.

Continuing his ascent through the ranks, Graig advanced to the role of Detective Lieutenant, contributing over 13 years to this pivotal position. In January 2019, he returned to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department, assuming the role of Detective Sergeant. Presently, Graig proudly holds the esteemed position of Opelousas Police Chief, securing his election triumphantly in 2023.

Graig LeBlanc’s Wife and Kids

Graig LeBlanc, currently serving as Opelousas Chief of Police, entered matrimony with Crystal LeBlanc in 2004. Originating from a workplace connection, their bond strengthened over the years, culminating in marriage.

The couple, proud parents to a son and a daughter, has built a resilient family unit. Crystal has consistently been a pillar of support throughout Graig’s journey.

However, recent disclosures of infidelity on Graig’s part have introduced strain to their once-solid relationship, testing the robustness of their enduring bond.

Graig LeBlanc FAQs

Ques: How old is Graig LeBlanc?

Ans: Graig is 45.

Ques: Who is Chief Graig LeBlanc’s wife?

Ans: Crystal LeBlanc.

Ques: Who are Graig LeBlanc’s parents?

Ans: Vernell LeBlanc (mother).

Ques: How many kids does Graig LeBlanc have?

Ans: Two.

