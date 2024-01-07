Who is Maureen McGuire? All About Michael Bolton’s ex-wife

Michael Bolton, a Grammy winner, announced on social media that he had a brain tumor.

The surgery was successful, and Bolton is now recuperating at home.

He was married to Maureen McGuire, a yoga instructor and former dancer from East Haven, Connecticut.

Michael Bolton shared on social media that he had a brain tumor and had to have urgent surgery. He found out about it at the end of the year and had to postpone his upcoming tour dates.

Bolton wrote, “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Bolton, who is 70 years old, was planning to go on a tour that would last the entire year, starting in February. Unfortunately, he had surgery and needs more time to recover before performing live again. Let’s find out about his personal life and his ex-wife, Maureen McGuire, while he takes the time to get better.

The two-time Grammy winner, Michael Bolton, was married to Maureen McGuire, a yoga instructor and former dancer from East Haven, Connecticut. They started dating in 1973 and got married in 1975. They had three daughters together named Isa, Holly, and Taryn. However, they divorced in 1990.

After the divorce, Maureen returned to East Haven and became a yoga instructor. Despite not planning to stay in the town initially, she built a life there, combining her love for dance and fitness in her aerobic and dance-based sessions, often ending with a bit of yoga.

It’s worth noting that there is another famous Maureen McGuire, a reporter from Rochester, New York, who used Twitter to clear up confusion between her and Michael Bolton’s ex-wife.

