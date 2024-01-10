Who was Amalija Knavs? All You Need To Know About Her!

Amalija Knavs born on July 9, 1945, passed away on January 9, 2024.

She was a significant figure in the media and was a key figure in the Trump family.

During Trump’s presidency, she and her husband, Viktor Knavs, lived in New York and visited the White House.

Advertisement

Amalija Knavs, aged 78, born on July 9, 1945, and sadly passed away on January 9, 2024, was more than just Melania Trump’s mom.

Amalija was often seen in the media with her famous daughter. Former President Trump announced her passing on social media. During Trump’s presidency, Amalija and her husband, Viktor Knavs, lived in New York and visited the White House.

In 2018, Amalija joined Melania Trump for the launch of the “Be Best” campaign, focusing on helping children. After spending a lot of time in America, Mrs. Knavs became an important part of the Trump family.

Reports say Melania played a key role in bringing her parents to the United States, highlighting their strong family ties.

The Trump family is mourning the loss of Amalija, who played a significant role in their lives. On January 9, Former President Donald Trump shared the sad news on Instagram, expressing the deep loss of Melania’s mother.

Known for his close bond with his wife’s parents, Trump conveyed the depth of their relationship through an emotional message. Although the exact cause of Mrs. Knavs’ passing is undisclosed, it has been revealed that she died due to natural causes.

Advertisement

Earlier, during a New Year’s Eve celebration, Trump had mentioned his mother-in-law’s serious illness, with Melania by her side at a Miami hospital. However, details about the illness were not disclosed.

Amalija Knavs, born on July 9, 1945, in Austria, passed away at 78. She was raised in Judendorf-Straßengel and later married Viktor Knavs, settling in Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia. Their daughters Melania Trump and Ines Knauss were born there.

After 15 years, the family moved to Ljubljana. Amalija played a crucial role in Melania’s journey to becoming a successful model. She supported Melania’s interest in fashion from a young age.

Under Amalija’s guidance, Melania participated in fashion shows, setting the stage for her future in the industry. The Knavs family became US citizens in 2018 through the family-based immigration program, despite President Trump’s criticism of chain migration.

Also Read Who is Katya Kuropas? All About J.J. McCarthy’s Girlfriend J.J. McCarthy, the University of Michigan quarterback, has been in a relationship...