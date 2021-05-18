Scorching Heatwave Baking Karachi Today As Well

Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, will experience scorching heat today as well. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 43 degrees Celsius during the day, sea breezes will be restored from tomorrow.

According to the details, the Meteorological Department said that Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ is 580 km away from Karachi.

The Meteorological Department said that the morning temperature has been recorded at 33 degrees Celsius and the heat will increase in the next few hours. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the Meteorological Department, the wind is blowing at a speed of 14 km per hour and the humidity has been recorded at 34 per cent. The heat will be felt more due to dehumidification.

The meteorological department said that sea breezes are likely to resume from tomorrow. Fishermen should refrain from going to sea till May 19.

Strong winds and a devastating cyclone ‘Tauktae’ hit the coast of western India, affecting the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no threat of storm from any part of Pakistan, only strong winds and rain are expected in some parts of the Thar Parkar district.

note that the night of 17 May was the hottest night in Karachi since 2015, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The minimum temperature recorded in Karachi on May 8, 2015, was 34 degrees and on the night of 17th may the minimum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees.

Yesterday, at 1 o’clock the temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius and the Heat index or the feel-like temperature even soared to 42 degrees, humidity in the air also recorded extremely low at 10%,

The city was experiencing hot and gusty northeast winds of 18 to 28 kilometres per hour.