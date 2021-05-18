Double Click 970×250

Devastating Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ Hit Coast Of Western India

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 11:24 am
Strong winds and a devastating cyclone ‘Tauktae’ hit the coast of western India, affecting the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavy rains and winds killed at least 12 people over the weekend and Monday, according to media reports.

Indian Meteorological department tweeted that severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ lay centred at 0830 HRS IST of 18 May 2021 over Saurashtra, about 130 KM South-Southwest of Surendra Nagar and 10 KM East of Amreli. It would move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclone storm during the next few hours.

India Met department also issued a 13-foot-high storm warning for coastal districts of Gujarat.

India’s massive cyclone system, visible from space, has repulsed India’s response to the coronavirus, killing at least 4,000 people every day and filling hospitals already.

Authorities closed Mumbai’s airport and urged people to stay indoors, while authorities transferred 580 Coronavirus patients from three field hospitals to “safe places”.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the storm killed six people and injured nine in the state of Maharashtra.

Two navy ships have been deployed to evacuate 273 people off the coast of Mumbai and assist in rescue operations, the defence ministry said in a statement.

In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, about 1.5 million people have been evacuated, while all code-19 patients in hospitals five kilometres from the coast have also been evacuated.

Authorities there are ensuring that 400 special code hospitals and 41 oxygen plants near 12 coastal districts are not cut off.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters that generators and power backups have been provided to more than a thousand code hospitals in coastal cities with 744 health teams working together.

“Gujarat needs 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day while an additional stock of 1,700 tonnes has been saved and can be used in case of emergency,” he said.

