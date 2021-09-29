Cyclone ‘Gulab’ torrential rains alert issued by MET office

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted torrential rains and a tropical cyclone in Karachi and other regions of the province from tomorrow (Thursday) stating that it could cause urban flooding in these areas.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Dadu areas of the province could suffer from a heavy spell of rain during the next three days starting from September 30 to October 02, mentioned the statement issued by the Met office.

There are probabilities of urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, the met office said.

The PMD stated that the heavy rainfall in most coastal areas of the Sindh province would be triggered by low air pressure in the south of India’s Gujrat.

“This low air pressure could turn into a depression over the Arabian Sea,” it said adding that this depression could turn into a tropical cyclone.

The met office has also cautioned fishermen from going into deep waters until October 03 saying that sea circumstances would remain irregular during the period.

Furthermore, the concerned authorities are put on high alert to deal with the condition.