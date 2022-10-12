Weather update: Chilly nights in Karachi, winter to start soon

Weather in Karachi turns chilly as the winter is expected to start early this year

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolitan city has been gradually shifting towards the winter season as the nights in the city of lights are turning cold.

As per the Meteorological Department, the winter season is all set to enter the city and the temperature is expected to be recorded at a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

It was also said that the sea breezes have been restored in the city and the wind is blowing from the southwest direction at a speed of 14 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the sky will remain clear with no chances of rain today.

Notably, the met department has predicted an early winter in Karachi this year and warned the citizens to brace for an above-normal cold.

The winter will start in early (November) across Sindh and will hit the province will full force.

On the other hand, Lahore, the Capital of Punjab, received the first rain of the winter season on Tuesday. Rain and drizzle continuing in different localities of the city.

Meanwhile, Heavy rain with thunder also hit Islamabad, turning the weather cold and inundating the roads. Traffic jams in some areas were also witnessed during the rains.

