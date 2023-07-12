Islamabad Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Islamabad on 14th July

Heavy rainfall anticipated in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a substantial increase in monsoon precipitation in the province during the latter part of this week and the beginning of the next. The wet spell is set to initiate on Wednesday night and continue intermittently until July 17.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are currently infiltrating the country, with their intensity expected to heighten on July 14. Additionally, there is a presence of a westerly wave in the northern regions of Pakistan.

Consequently, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, and Okara are anticipated to witness rain, wind, and thundershowers with intermittent heavy downpours from Wednesday night until July 17, with breaks in between.

From July 13 until July 17, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh may also experience rain, wind, and thundershowers with a few heavy falls, with occasional gaps. Similarly, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Kot Addu can expect rain, wind, and thundershowers from July 14 until July 16.

The PMD has cautioned that these significant monsoon rains may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 14 until July 17. Moreover, the vulnerable regions of Murree and Galliyat might encounter landslides during this period.

Travelers are advised to exercise extra caution to avoid any untoward situations during this wet spell. Dust storms and wind-thunderstorms hold the potential to cause damage to structures like electric poles and solar panels.

