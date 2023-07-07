Karachi Rain Update: Emergency Declared in Response to Anticipated Monsoon Rainfall in Karachi

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted in Karachi and various parts of Pakistan.

Karachi Mayor declares rain emergency, taking proactive measures to address potential inconveniences.

Concerns raised over urban flooding and infrastructure damage in Lahore, urging residents to exercise caution.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued forecasts for heavy showers and thunderstorms in Karachi, as well as additional rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, and various other regions of Pakistan. Urban flooding and landslides are among the potential risks highlighted by the PMD.

Karachi has already witnessed the presence of dark clouds since early morning, indicating the likelihood of substantial rainfall over the next couple of days. Responding to this, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has declared a rain emergency, ensuring that proactive measures are in place to minimize any inconvenience caused by the monsoon rains.

In Lahore, continuous monsoon rains have led to the conversion of low-lying areas into streams and canals. The Meteorological Department has expressed concerns about urban flooding and warned about potential damage to infrastructure. Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Aslam has advised the public to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities for their safety.

The PMD has predicted rainfall accompanied by wind and thundershowers in multiple regions of Pakistan, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in certain areas. The period between 8 and 10 July poses a high risk of river flooding. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Tragically, rain-related incidents have already occurred. In Lahore, over 10 people lost their lives due to a roof collapse caused by torrential rains. Additionally, a bus overturned near Hazara Interchange, resulting in injuries to seven individuals. In the Karbala area of Attock, four people sustained injuries when a house’s cement nets collapsed during heavy showers.

It is of utmost importance for residents in the affected areas to stay updated on weather conditions, adhere to safety guidelines, and take necessary steps to safeguard themselves and their belongings during this period of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Advertisement

Also Read Karachi Weather Update: Heavy Rain expected on 7th July Rainfall of varying intensities is expected in Karachi, over the next few...