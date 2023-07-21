Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Started in Karachi

The eastern and northern parts of Karachi are anticipated to experience light to moderate rain.

The eastern and northern parts of Karachi are anticipated to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder on Friday afternoon. Weather analyst Jawad Memon reported that clouds from the Arabian Sea may approach the city, leading to intermittent rain until July 23. The Pakistan Meteorological Department also concurred with this forecast, indicating that monsoon currents are continuing to impact the Sindh region.

As per the Meteorological Office, the weather in Karachi on July 21 and 22 will be partly cloudy and humid, with chances of thunderstorms and rain during the evening and night hours. On July 23, Karachi is expected to be mostly cloudy, with potential thunderstorms and rain. The weather analyst noted that Karachi will remain humid today, and sea breezes have been influenced due to a circulation near Indian Gujarat.

Over the next few days, temperatures in Karachi will fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C on Friday and Saturday, and between 34°C to 36°C on Sunday. Meanwhile, under the impact of the monsoon system, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, and other districts are likely to experience dust, thunderstorms, and rain, with a few instances of heavy falls.

The authorities warned the public about the possibility of wind and dust storms causing damage to loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, and trees. Additionally, heavy rainfall might result in water logging in low-lying areas of certain districts. Farmers were advised to consider the weather forecast while planning their activities, and the general public was urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Regarding weather conditions in other parts of the country, the chief meteorologist stated that a good spell of rain is expected in Northeast Punjab on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, while Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, and other areas can expect rains during the Ashura holidays.

