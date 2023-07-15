Karachi Weather Update: Windy Conditions with Intermittent Clouds and Sunshine

Karachi experiencing mixed weather with wind, clouds, and sunshine.

Karachi, the bustling metropolis of Pakistan, is currently experiencing a mixed weather pattern of wind, clouds, and sunshine. As of July 15th, the day is expected to be windy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, bringing a maximum temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius. The RealFeel temperature, which takes into account factors like humidity and wind, is projected to be around 33 degrees Celsius. The shade will provide a similar RealFeel temperature, ensuring that it feels warm throughout the day.

The wind direction is predominantly from the west-southwest, blowing at a speed of 30 km/h. Additionally, there might be gusts of wind reaching up to 52 km/h, indicating a moderately windy day. It is advisable to be cautious while venturing outdoors, as strong gusts can affect activities and create challenges in maintaining stability.

The chances of precipitation are relatively low, with a 7% probability of rain. Thunderstorms, although unlikely, carry a mere 2% chance. Therefore, it is unlikely that rainfall will occur during the day. The expected precipitation amount is 0.0 mm, indicating a dry day for the city.

Cloud cover is expected to be around 64%, creating a mix of sunny and cloudy intervals. This combination of clouds and sunshine can provide some respite from direct sunlight, although it will still feel warm due to high temperatures and humidity.

Moving towards the evening, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and breezy. The temperature will gradually decrease to around 29 degrees Celsius, with a RealFeel temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will reduce slightly to 24 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 44 km/h. The chances of precipitation increase to 11%, with a 3% chance of thunderstorms. However, the projected amount of rainfall remains at 0.0 mm.

Cloud cover in the evening will decrease to approximately 43%, providing a clearer view of the sky. The breezy conditions can add a refreshing touch to the evening atmosphere.

Residents and visitors in Karachi can plan their day accordingly, taking into account the expected weather conditions. While it will be predominantly sunny and windy, it is always wise to be prepared for sudden changes. Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and make the most of the day in this vibrant city on the shores of the Arabian Sea.

