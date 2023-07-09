Lahore Weather Update: Turning Cloudy with High Humidity

Lahore weather: Turning cloudy with a temperature of 27°C and high humidity of 95%.

Night forecast: Low of 24°C, with a 12% chance of precipitation and 3% chance of thunderstorms.

Temperature history: Average high of 37°C and low of 28°C, but this year’s forecast shows a high of 34°C and low of 24°C.

Lahore: The vibrant cultural capital of Pakistan, is experiencing some changes in its weather pattern, including turning clouds and high humidity levels.

As of now, Lahore is experiencing a temperature of 27°C, with a RealFeel temperature of 34°C. The sky is partially covered with clouds, providing some relief from the direct sunlight. The humidity level is at a high 95%, creating a sense of stickiness in the air. The dew point stands at 26°C, indicating significant moisture content. The atmospheric pressure is rising, currently at 1002 mb.

During the night, Lahore is expected to witness a transition to cloudy weather. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 24°C, with a RealFeel® temperature of 25°C. The wind is blowing from the east-northeast at a speed of 9 km/h, with gusts up to 24 km/h.

There is a 12% probability of precipitation, indicating a slight chance of rainfall. However, the chance of thunderstorms is relatively low at 3%. The precipitation is forecasted to be minimal, around 0.0 mm. The cloud cover is expected to decrease to 35%, allowing glimpses of the moon and stars.

The sunrise on Sunday is expected at 5:05 AM, while sunset is anticipated at 7:11 PM, resulting in a total daylight duration of 14 hours and 6 minutes. For the overnight period, the moon will rise at 11:36 PM and set at 12:26 PM the following day.

Looking at the temperature history, the average temperatures for July 9th in Lahore are typically around 37°C as the high and 28°C as the low. However, this year’s forecast suggests a high of 34°C and a low of 24°C, slightly lower than the average. Last year, the recorded temperatures were 36°C as the high and 27°C as the low.

As Lahore experiences turning clouds and high humidity, residents and visitors should prepare for a relatively cooler night with the possibility of minimal precipitation. Stay tuned for further weather updates and enjoy the diverse charm of Lahore in these weather conditions.

