Punjab rain update: PMD predicts more rains in Punjab ahead

Rains to lash Punjab province from July 23 to 29.

Water level in the rivers of Punjab is continuously increasing: PDMA.

Risk of moderate to high level flooding in Jhelum River: PDMA.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted more rains in Punjab from July 23 to 29.

Following which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of a possibility of medium to high flood in River Ravi and Chenab due to continuous increase in the water level in the next 48 years.

The Met department has forecasted rains in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan while Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to experience thunderstorms.

Spokesperson of PDMA stated that there exist a risk of moderate to high level flooding in Jhelum River as well.

Added that the water level in the Indian dams has also risen to a dangerous level, due to continuous rains.

On the instructions of DG PDMA Imran Qureshi, administration has been alerted with complete arrangements for any emergency situation.

Authorities have been directed to immediately move the citizens located on river banks, to safe places.

Citizens are urged to stay away from electric poles, hoarding boards, dilapidated houses and requested to avoid unnecessary travel and going to low-lying areas.

Spokesperson Rescue department stated that n case of any emergency, citizens should dial their helpline number ‘1122’.

