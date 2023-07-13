Toronto Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Night with Mild Temperatures

Toronto residents can expect partly cloudy skies and a pleasant low temperature of 62°F (16.7°C).

As the day transitions into the night, Toronto residents can expect partly cloudy skies and a pleasant low temperature of 62°F (16.7°C). The weather conditions are expected to be calm and comfortable for outdoor activities or simply enjoying a relaxing evening.

Winds from the west-northwest (WNW) will blow at a speed of 15 mph (24 km/h), providing a gentle breeze throughout the night. The wind direction ensures a refreshing atmosphere and contributes to the overall pleasantness of the weather.

The humidity level is recorded at 68%, which adds a touch of moisture to the air without causing any discomfort. It’s advisable to dress accordingly and stay hydrated in these conditions.

The UV Index is at 0 out of 11, indicating low levels of ultraviolet radiation during the night. This means there is no significant risk of sunburn or harmful effects from the sun’s rays during this time.

Moonrise is expected at 2:08 am, revealing a waning crescent moon in the night sky. This lunar phase adds a touch of celestial beauty to the evening, offering a serene backdrop for stargazing or enjoying a moonlit stroll.

The moon will set at 5:55 pm, marking the end of its visibility for the night. While the moon is present, take the opportunity to appreciate its splendor before it bids farewell for the evening.

Overall, the Toronto weather forecast for Thursday night brings a blend of mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and gentle winds. It’s an ideal evening to embrace outdoor activities or unwind and enjoy the tranquility of the night.

