Drizzle, light rain predicted in Karachi today

The Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of light rain and drizzle in Karachi, during the morning and evening hours on Thursday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius.

Besides the department recorded the humidity in the port city at 76%, along with Southwestern winds blowing at a speed of 25 kmph.

Such cloudy weather with drizzle and light rainfall is expected to persist in Karachi for the next two to three days.