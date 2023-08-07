Karachi Weather update: Can Karachiites expect rain today?

Karachi Weather update – Karachi will face windy weather with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Rain forecast for Karachi

Met Office has predicted 50 percent chances of light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in the southern port city of Karachi for today.

How high can Karachi’s temperature go?

The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 30°C, while the maximum will be 32°C.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind gusts blew at nearly 55km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 74 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

On Monday, the air quality in Karachi took a turn for the worse, reaching a level of 130. This change is expected to have an immediate impact on those who are more sensitive to air quality issues. For individuals exposed for an extended period, breathing difficulties and irritation could become noticeable.

According to a recent update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist air currents originating from the Arabian Sea are making their way into the northern parts of the country. Concurrently, a westerly wave is affecting the upper regions of the nation.

The weather is anticipated to be quite humid across most parts of the country. However, there is a likelihood of rain, accompanied by wind and possibly thunderstorms, in various areas including Kashmir, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the past 24 hours, there has been rain and thunderstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

