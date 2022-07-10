10-year-old twin sons saved their dad from drowning

On a Tuesday afternoon, Brad Hassig was swimming with his twin sons, age 10, and their neighbor, age 11, when he suddenly started to drown.

Hassig, 46, practiced underwater breathing in his family’s backyard pool in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

However, he didn’t reappear this time.

Hassig, who weighs about 185 pounds, was lifted by the shoulders by him, his twin brother Bridon, his neighbor Sam Ebert, and themselves and hauled him over to the pool steps. Advertisement

On a Tuesday afternoon, Brad Hassig was swimming with his twin sons, age 10, and their neighbor, age 11, when he suddenly started to drown.

While the kids played, Hassig, 46, practiced underwater breathing in his family’s backyard pool in Mountain Brook, Alabama. As a relaxing technique, he would submerge himself and hold his breath for roughly a minute at a time before coming to the surface.

It’s soothing. Hassig stated, “I adore performing breathing exercises. It’s a routine I practice frequently, and I’ve never had issues before. “I simply enjoy the tranquilly of being underwater.”

However, he didn’t reappear this time. Hassig, the sole adult living there at the time, went unconscious five feet below the surface on June 14 about 4 p.m. He may have been underwater for a short while, but the guys were quick to notice.

Christian, his son, put on his goggles and discovered his father at the bottom of the pool, slumped over on his side and dead.

Advertisement

Christian remarked, “I could see his face was starting to turn blue. It was quite terrible,

Also Read At 68, a woman gives birth to twins, and her husband notices something odd When a woman in her 68s gives birth to twins, her husband...

In between sobs, he remembered screaming, “Daddy’s not okay.” “We were only focused on saving our dad’s life” from that point on.

Hassig, who weighs about 185 pounds, was lifted by the shoulders by him, his twin brother Bridon, his neighbor Sam Ebert, and themselves and hauled him over to the pool steps.

Christian ran to the street to look for assistance because their father’s phone was locked and none of the boys had their own phones.

Advertisement

Bridon started conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his father at the same time. Bridon had never performed CPR before, although he had just seen the procedure in the films “Hook” and “The Sandlot,” both of which have scenes involving CPR. He has seen the movies multiple times with his brother.

Also Read Ashley Graham explains why her twins “don’t need each other.” Ashley Graham recently gave birth to adorable twins She said she is...

Even though he was “overwhelmed and scared” at the time, the movies swiftly entered his thoughts, according to Bridon. He made the decision to give what he had seen on the TV a go, beginning by tilting his father’s head back and doing his best to perform mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions.

He added that shortly after he started performing mouth-to-mouth, Hassig woke up and immediately coughed up foam, blood, and water. “I just knew I need to do this,” he stated.

Bridon remarked, “It was perhaps the most emotional time of my life.