1985 Air India flight bombing suspect target killed in Canada

Ripudaman Singh Malik shot and killed in Surrey, British Columbia.

He was cleared of involvement in bombing an Air India flight in 1985.

The bombing of the flight is considered Canada’s greatest terror incident.

In a suspected targeted shooting in Canada, authorities said a man who was cleared of bombing an Air India flight in 1985 was killed.

In Surrey, British Columbia, Ripudaman Singh Malik was fatally shot while driving, and police soon discovered a burned-out car nearby.

Mr. Malik denied taking part in the terrorist assault that claimed 329 lives.

In 2005, he was found not guilty, but police were charged with conducting a flawed investigation.

The bombings, which are still considered Canada’s greatest terror incident, are widely thought to have been committed by Sikhs living in Canada in retaliation for India’s fatal 1984 invasion of the Golden Temple, the most sacred site in the Sikh religion.

Ajaib Singh Bagri, a Sikh businessman, and Mr. Malik were cleared of charges of mass murder and conspiracy in connection with the two explosions after a two-year trial.

According to Canadian authorities, they are currently investigating the reason for Mr. Malik’s targeted killing.

Investigating Air India and solving the puzzle

On June 23, 1985, Air India flight 182 from Canada to India crashed off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 aboard, the majority of whom were Canadian nationals visiting family in India.

A second bomb in Japan prematurely detonated about the same time, killing two luggage workers.

The bombs on the plane were allegedly planted there by Mr. Bagri and Mr. Malik.

However, the prosecution’s case rested on whether or not crucial prosecution witnesses who asserted the accused had admitted to involvement in the bombing in private were reliable.