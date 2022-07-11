Advertisement
500 New York couples join a mass celebration after pandemic-hit weddings

A Couple kisses each other as they take part during a mass Wedding at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2022 in New York City.

  • About 500 couples celebrate their unions in New York.
  • The event is aimed at healing the wounds of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Couples walk in procession before symbolic ceremony by imam, rabbi and pastor.
In an event in New York on Sunday intended to mend the scars caused by the COVID-19 outbreak; some 500 couples celebrated their marriage under a clear sky.

Before a symbolic ceremony conducted by an imam, a rabbi, and a pastor; the couples—many of whom were previously married; walked in procession with garlands on their heads.

Some people struggled to control their tears.

Erica Hackman told AFP while clinging to her husband Richard; in the joyous environment of Damrosch Park, “We were scheduled to be engaged on March 24, 2020; in Hawaii, but unfortunately the pandemic cancelled everything.

The next year, on a rooftop, with just immediate relatives present; the pregnant couple exchanged vows.

The 35-year-old Erica recalls, “Everyone wore masks.”

As a result of the modest wedding, Richard, 37; said, “Coming here to celebrate with others who experienced the same event; seems like a pretty huge deal.”

