500 New York couples join a mass celebration after pandemic-hit weddings

A Couple kisses each other as they take part during a mass Wedding at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2022 in New York City.

About 500 couples celebrate their unions in New York.

The event is aimed at healing the wounds of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Couples walk in procession before symbolic ceremony by imam, rabbi and pastor.

Advertisement

In an event in New York on Sunday intended to mend the scars caused by the COVID-19 outbreak; some 500 couples celebrated their marriage under a clear sky.

Before a symbolic ceremony conducted by an imam, a rabbi, and a pastor; the couples—many of whom were previously married; walked in procession with garlands on their heads.

Some people struggled to control their tears.

Erica Hackman told AFP while clinging to her husband Richard; in the joyous environment of Damrosch Park, “We were scheduled to be engaged on March 24, 2020; in Hawaii, but unfortunately the pandemic cancelled everything.

Also Read Covid cut 2020 US wedding numbers to lowest since 1963 The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on weddings in the United States,...

The next year, on a rooftop, with just immediate relatives present; the pregnant couple exchanged vows.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Erica recalls, “Everyone wore masks.”

As a result of the modest wedding, Richard, 37; said, “Coming here to celebrate with others who experienced the same event; seems like a pretty huge deal.”

Also Read NCOC bans indoor dining, weddings for cities with Covid positivity rate over 10% As the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the country...