500 New York couples join a mass celebration after pandemic-hit weddings

Covid cut 2020 US wedding numbers to lowest since 1963
The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on weddings in the United States,...
In an event in New York on Sunday intended to mend the scars caused by the COVID-19 outbreak; some 500 couples celebrated their marriage under a clear sky.
Before a symbolic ceremony conducted by an imam, a rabbi, and a pastor; the couples—many of whom were previously married; walked in procession with garlands on their heads.
Some people struggled to control their tears.
Erica Hackman told AFP while clinging to her husband Richard; in the joyous environment of Damrosch Park, “We were scheduled to be engaged on March 24, 2020; in Hawaii, but unfortunately the pandemic cancelled everything.
The next year, on a rooftop, with just immediate relatives present; the pregnant couple exchanged vows.
The 35-year-old Erica recalls, “Everyone wore masks.”
As a result of the modest wedding, Richard, 37; said, “Coming here to celebrate with others who experienced the same event; seems like a pretty huge deal.”
