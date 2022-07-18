Arabella Foss-Yarbrough called police last Wednesday night after neighbor Andrew Sundberg fired his gun into her home.

Two Minneapolis police snipers shot him dead Thursday morning after a long standoff.

Black Lives Matter activists gathered for a march and rally for the man on Saturday.

Advertisement

A Minneapolis mother was seen on camera Saturday arguing with Black Lives Matter protesters; who had gathered in her neighbourhood to denounce the deadly police shooting of a shooter who; according to the mother, had attempted to kill her and her children.

According to pictures, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough phoned the police last Wednesday night; when her neighbour Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg reportedly shot at her house as she was preparing supper for her children; leaving bullet holes in the front door, the walls, and the area above the bathroom sink.

After a protracted confrontation, two police snipers from Minneapolis shot him dead early on Thursday. According to the New York Post, his residence had multiple empty bullet casings; and a revolver with an extended magazine.

Not in this case, George Floyd. George Floyd had no weapons. According to the video, Foss-Yarbrough yelled, “This is not OK”; at the demonstrators who gathered on Saturday for a march and rally in support of the guy. He attempted to murder me in front of my children.

Photos from the Star Tribune show that despite the mom’s cries for calm on her street; the demonstrators believed wrong had been done and remembered Sundberg’s passing by placing candles and flowers; under his chalked name on the pavement.

Also Read Black man’s neighbor berates demonstrators in Minneapolis Andrew "Teckle" Sundberg, 20, was shot and killed by police last Thursday....

Advertisement

As Foss-Yarbrough described the trauma she and her children felt as gunshots blasted into their home; a demonstrator could be heard saying, “This is not the moment.”

Things boiled over during Saturday’s rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg’s behalf. @kare11 * video contains profanity * pic.twitter.com/qdi1vbgO7k — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) July 16, 2022

Advertisement

Trahern Crews, the director of BLM Minnesota, participated in the march to demand; accountability from the police.

According to the Star Tribune, Crews stated, “We’re here to respect life, want justice; and we’re demanding the release of the body cam footage.”

As she addressed the activists, Foss-Yarbrough was so enraged that they would stand up; for someone who she said tried to murder her family that she was on the verge of hysteria.

The mother said through tears, “I can’t grab my belongings because you guys are celebrating his life. This is unacceptable. My children are affected by this and may possibly be suffering from a mental condition; because they came dangerously close to death. He sat in the f-king hallway watching me move; so there are gunshot holes in my kitchen.

Also Read Minneapolis police department engaged in racism A state investigation has discovered that police in the US city of...