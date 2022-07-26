Biden says Trump is anti-police, lacked courage to stop Jan 6 attack

US President Joe Biden says Donald Trump lacked the “courage” to stop the Capitol shooting. He also takes jabs at Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott. Both men have expressed interest in running against him in the 2024 elections.

Vice-President Joe Biden's speech was seen as a litmus test for the arguments made to voters in favour and against his second, four-year term.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

US President Joe Biden slammed several potential Republican opponents in the 2024 election, including saying that his predecessor, Donald Trump, lacked the “courage” to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“The cops were heroes that day: Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” Biden said during a taped speech to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference.

“That is something that the brave women and men in blue across the country should never forget. You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-cop at the same time. You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-democracy at the same time. You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-America at the same time.”

His remarks for the Florida event included jabs at other prominent Republicans in the state, including Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the party and potential presidential candidate.

“In the state you’re in today, Governor DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Senator Rick Scott all opposed banning assault weapons,” said Biden, who has been in isolation at the White House recovering from COVID.

“It’s simple to me: You can’t support bringing weapons of war onto American streets; you’re not on the side of law enforcement.”

Biden generally avoids naming his political adversaries. Trump and DeSantis have both expressed interest in running against Biden in the 2024 elections.

Midterm elections on Nov. 8 will determine whether Biden’s Democratic Party retains control of Congress and are seen as a litmus test for the arguments made to voters in favour and against Biden’s second, four-year term.

Biden’s remarks brought together several hot-button issues, including law enforcement, guns, and threats to democracy, on which Democrats hope to put Republicans on the defensive.

Following protests over racial injustice, Trump positioned himself as an ally of gun owners, police, and “law and order.” Biden, who signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law last month, has tried to argue that more measures like those will keep cops safe.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s November 2020 presidential election victory.

Over the last six weeks, a panel of the United States House of Representatives has laid out a case that the president incited the violent mob and then sat back and watched.

Despite relying on testimony from the Republican former president’s aides and allies, Trump and many Republican lawmakers have dismissed the Jan. 6 committee as politically motivated.

Biden supporters believe the hearings will cause Trump supporters to reconsider their support.

