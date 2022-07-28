Ex-journalist fined again for discrediting Russian army over Ukraine

Marina Ovsyannikova was fined 50,000 roubles ($820) for discrediting the country’s armed forces in social media posts.

The proceedings against her were deemed “absurd” by her.

Russia recently passed a law punishable by up to 15 years in prison for “discrediting” the armed forces.

MOSCOW, 28 JULY – Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian TV journalist, was fined 50,000 roubles ($820) on Thursday for discrediting the country’s armed forces in social media posts condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The decision was made following a brief hearing in a Moscow administrative court. The proceedings against Ovsyannikova were deemed “absurd” by her.

“Ovsyannikova’s guilt is proven by the evidence. There’s no reason to doubt its veracity “said the judge.

Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March after storming into the studio of her former employer, Russian state TV, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news broadcast. She was fined 30,000 roubles at the time for violating protest laws.

The hearing on Thursday was over her subsequent social media posts in which she stated that those responsible for Russia’s actions in Ukraine would face an international tribunal.

In early March, Russia passed a law punishable by up to 15 years in prison for “discrediting” the armed forces, shortly after President Vladimir Putin launched his “special military operation” against Ukraine.

In court, Ovsyannikova reiterated her protest and stated that she would not retract her statements. She claimed she had no idea why she was there or what she was being judged for.

“What’s going on here is ridiculous,” she exclaimed. “War is filled with horror, blood, and shame.”

“Your accusations are like accusing me of spreading monkeypox,” she continued. “The trial’s purpose is to intimidate all opponents of the war in the Russian Federation.”

“The beginning of this war is our government’s biggest crime,” she said, referring to Russia as an aggressor.

Ovsyannikova’s lawyer argued that she had the right to speak out under Article 29 of the Russian constitution, which protects the right to free expression, but the judge rejected the lawyer’s arguments.