Mercaptan, also known as methanethiol, is a harmless but foul-smelling gas.

It’s used to give a scent to pesticides, jet fuels and plastics.

A “weather incident” may have caused the smell to spread, officials say.

After Charlotte residents inundated the 911 system with reports of a “strong smell” of natural gas; Piedmont Natural Gas claims that there are no gas leaks in their system. According to local officials, the scent may have spread due to a “weather occurrence”; on Thursday morning. According to Piedmont, the pervasive stink was brought on by a nearby business; destroying mercaptan tanks at 11:02 a.m.

According to Midland Resource Recovery, a gas odorization firm, mecaptan, also known as methanethiol; is a safe but unpleasant-smelling gas with the odour of rotting cabbages or filthy socks. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry; it’s used to give insecticides jet fuels, and polymers a fragrance. According to a warning sent to locals by the Charlotte Fire Department on Thursday; the smell may have spread as a result of a “inversion” meteorological phenomenon. According to the National Weather Service, an inversion occurs when air temperature rises; with height and retains odours closer to the ground.

According to a CharMeck Alerts message, a lot of 911 calls have been made about the stink. The advisory states that you shouldn’t report the smell “unless you have a medical emergency; or you believe that this stench is emanating from your house or building.”

According to a tweet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department; the gas odour is in findings in uptown. According to the Sheriff’s Office; the fire department cleared and evacuated the county courthouse. On East 4th Street, deputies are assisting with the traffic.

